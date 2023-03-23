Spies in our midst, moles in the government, and military secrets sold to the highest bidder might sound like the plot of a great book, but in the 1980s it was headline news.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, learn what motivates people to spy and hear the history of several spy cases from the 1980s from historian and Yankton native Greg Nedved. Participants can attend in person at the Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://meet.goto.com/764296661. This event is free and open to the public.
