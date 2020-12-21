City Staff Granted Essential Status

The Yankton City Commission closed out the year making sure it will be well-positioned for any future pandemic relief measures.
During a brief meeting Monday afternoon — the board’s final meeting of 2020 — the City Commission voted 7-0 in favor of designating city staff as essential service providers.
City Manager Amy Leon said the move was done in anticipation of potential help down the road.
“I want to make sure that we are established and you have taken action that our organization is essential, in case there are any opportunities for cities,” Leon said.
While unsure of whether the current stimulus legislation has any provisions for cities, she said this designation could be important going forward.
“I want to make sure that, if there is an opportunity for a city to access COVID-19 funding, because we’re an essential service or an essential organization and our employees are essential, that we’re declared as such by our governing body,” she said.
Leon said that this declaration has been pretty standard for other communities and entities as they find ways to grapple with the ongoing pandemic.
“Other communities have done this as well,” she said. “I believe the Yankton School District earlier in the year voted to indicate their staff was critical staff in a critical organization. It’s nothing too out of the ordinary in a year where everything’s been out of the ordinary.”
The resolution was swiftly passed after Leon’s explanation.
Commissioners Bridget Benson and Amy Miner were absent during Monday’s meeting.
The City Commission’s meeting Monday put a cap on a year that saw the COVID-19 pandemic play a major role in governing.
But during a media preview meeting last Friday, Mayor Nathan Johnson said there were highlights for the city that weren’t stymied by the health crisis.
“The biggest thing for me, when I look back on the year — and it’s something that seems like it happened millennia ago — is the water treatment plant completion,” Johnson said. “That was a huge project that spans back at least 15 years when it was first starting to be discussed by city employees and commissions. To see that get across the finish line and to see us be able to expand our water supply capacity so that we can potentially grow in the future — whether that’s with more people, more businesses or larger businesses that need a big water supply — that was huge.”
Leon said 2020 also saw the city make great strides on other projects.
“We’ve started evaluating and engaging with an engineering firm, Banner Engineering, to talk about the flood repairs along Marne Creek,” she said. “Our water treatment planning is going to be commencing and that was discussed at length. The successful EDA (U.S. Economic Development Administration) application was a big deal for us. … The aquatics center probably stands out to my mind the most, not because it was unanticipated and it’s not done — we still have a ways to go — but the construction we really got to see transpire over the summer.”
She said it’s that aquatics center project that has her and many residents looking to a brighter New Year.
“It was something that gave us hope this year,” she said. “As people walked around Memorial Park and you see this continue to transform, change and develop, there was excitement and enthusiasm around it. I feel like we’re really going to need that come about June.”
