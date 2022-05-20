A Struggle Of Identity

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories tied to National Mental Health Awareness Month.
———
South Dakota has been at the forefront of many things — but a disturbing trend has emerged in the world of mental health concerning the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) community.
Earlier this year, a HelpAdvisor study using U.S. Census Bureau data asked LGBTQ respondents if they had reported feelings of depression over the previous two weeks (surveyed Dec. 29, 2021–Jan. 10, 2022).
According to the survey, South Dakota led the nation for LGBTQ residents reporting depression over the previous two weeks with 87.3% (38,162 people) saying they’d had symptoms of depression while 11.6% (5,072 people) had not.
If these 38,162 people were organized into a city, they would represent the third largest municipality in the state, trailing only Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
By contrast, the national average was 62.7% of LGBTQ respondents.
Help Advisor notes that percentages “do not add up to 100% for each state, as some survey respondents did not respond to the question about depression symptoms.”
South Dakota was followed by Vermont (84.3%), Montana (77.4%) and Tennessee (76.9%).
When the survey asked for LGBTQ residents reporting depression “nearly every day,” South Dakota again topped the list with 49.1% of respondents saying yes.
By contrast, the national average was 20.9%.
Dr. David Dracy, clinical psychologist with Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), told the Press & Dakotan that he is also aware of the HelpAdvisor survey and that there’s several factors behind the rising trends.
“There’s more public conversation about sexual orientation and identity,” he said. “People are more comfortable talking about it, and people are recognizing that it’s more common than they thought. Some of the difficulties is folks in the LGBTQ community sometimes feel a little isolated anyway, and in rural areas, they feel even more isolated — and with COVID, even more isolated. Then we are firmly in the Bible Belt area, too, and there’s still some religious beliefs that make it difficult for individuals of the LGBTQ community.”
Laurie Gill, South Dakota Department of Social Services cabinet secretary, said they too are aware of the HelpAdvisor survey, and that it is still an experimental form of study.
“The survey referenced in the HelpAdvisor article is the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, which is an experimental data product launched by the U.S. Census Bureau in collaboration with multiple other federal agencies to help monitor the impact of COVID-19 in the United States,” she said. “South Dakota has consistently monitored this survey as it relates to the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens.”
She added that there are certain factors to keep in mind when reading the results.
“Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau recommends caution when interpreting these data for subpopulations, stating, ‘These data are experimental. Users should take caution using estimates based on subpopulations of the data — sample sizes may be small, and the standard errors may be large,’” she said. “For example, for Week 41, there were 13,333 surveys sent to South Dakotans and 644 total respondents, meaning the sample size for those who identify as LGBTQIA+ would be very small.”
She said that she was unaware of a higher trend in depression being reported in South Dakota.
“While research has shown that, in general, LGBTQIA+ individuals in the United States are at higher risk of mental health issues (according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion [ODPHP]), South Dakota is not aware of any specific trends related to this population in our state,” she said.
Stressors
Dr. Myeshia Price, senior research scientist at The Trevor Project — a national crisis intervention and advocacy group for LGBTQ youth — told the Press & Dakotan that her organization has also seen some disturbing statistics.
“While we cannot pinpoint mental health disparities among LGBTQ young people to any one particular cause, we do know that LGBTQ youth face stressors that their peers simply never have to worry about, such as anxiety around coming out and fears around being rejected or discriminated against on the basis of their LGBTQ identity,” she said. “The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Further, 58% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing symptoms of depression, including nearly two-thirds of transgender and nonbinary youth.”
Price said that what’s weighing heavily on many in the LGBTQ community is a feeling that their own governments are actively legislating against them.
“The record number of anti-LGBTQ legislation — and anti-trans bills in particular — continue to take a toll on the mental health of these young people,” she said. “For example, our survey found that 91% of trans and nonbinary youth reported that they were worried about transgender people being denied access to gender-affirming medical care due to state or local laws.”
South Dakota has seen several pieces of legislation proposed along these lines, including the successful passage of Senate Bill 46 during the 2022 session which saw trans girls banned from competing in women’s sports in South Dakota high schools.
Promoting Mental Wellness
Dracy said there’s a key approach when it comes to LGBTQ mental health care.
“We definitely promote openness and acceptance and try to do some education and understanding that, most of the time, these are not a choice — this is who the individuals are and people should have the freedom to identify as they feel the need or they feel they are,” he said. “It’s very hurtful, we know, when people have to present as something other than who they believe they are.”
He added that challenges remain regionally when it comes to seeking out care.
“I still think it’s very difficult in our area for some people to come out,” he said. “Just to get the support and understanding of others, there’s still bias in general against mental illness. Then, for individuals that are struggling with something that, for so long, Christian communities and other folks have kind of critiqued and not been accepting or willing to understand, it creates all kinds of difficulties in getting help and being supported.”
The Trevor Project’s 2022 survey further found that, nationally, 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care had not been able to attain it.
Gill also acknowledged the difficulties in seeking out care.
“Members of this community not only face challenges related to their identity as LGBTQIA+ but also in overcoming the stigma of mental illness,” she said. “This two-pronged challenge may inhibit their willingness to reach out for mental health care. They may also feel that receiving services from someone who may not be part of the community will not be beneficial if that person hasn’t walked in their shoes.”
Price said open communities are one key to promoting mental wellness among the LGBTQ community.
“We encourage all people to support and affirm the LGBTQ young people in their lives because doing so can be potentially life-saving,” she said. “LGBTQ youth who reported that their community was accepting, had access to LGBTQ-affirming schools and/or felt high levels of social support from their family and friends reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide compared to their peers who did not.”
She said that there’s a lot that providers can do, as well.
“Mental health care providers — as well as families and friends — can work to further educate themselves on how to best support the LGBTQ young people and communicate that they are safe and affirming allies,” she said.
Dracy said that LCBHS still stands ready to serve members of the LGBTQ+ community, and all others, with mental health needs in the region.
“We certainly are open and more than willing to provide,” he said. “For all of us to have good mental health, we have to feel loved, understood and appreciated for who we are and have the ability to express ourselves openly and honestly and to be able to have loving relationships. I just hope people can be a little less judgmental and more supportive and understanding.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.