The Mead Museum is recognizing the milestone anniversary of Yankton’s first library in our 2023 Summer Exhibit “Yankton Community Library Celebrates 150 Years!”
The library opened in 1873 and housed bound volumes of Harpers and New Englander magazines. In 1903, the city, in agreement with the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, constructed a new library. Jessie Bartholomew was the first librarian and held the post for over 40 years.
