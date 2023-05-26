VERMILLION — The 65 newest graduates of the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine accepted their diplomas at its graduation convocation ceremony, held May 5 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The new physicians will move on to the next stage of their training at clinics, hospitals and health care facilities across the nation. Destinations for USD medical student residencies include 27 states. South Dakota takes the lead with keeping 15 USD medical school graduates from the Class of 2023. Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin will host four graduates each, while Arizona, California and Kansas will host three apiece.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.