The Center will host its ninth annual Rock-a-Thon fundraiser Tuesday, March 21, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to raise money for our Meals on Wheels program and provide healthy meals to seniors in our community.
This is a fun event, and you can support your favorite community rocker by donating in the office or on The Center’s website before or during the event. Pledges can be called in as well. Check out the website (https://thecenteryankton.net/) to see who the rockers are.
