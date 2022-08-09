MITCHELL — American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall will be joining South Dakota Farm Bureau at the annual Dakotafest farm show, Aug. 16-18 at the Schlaffman Farm near Mitchell.

“We are honored to have President Duvall with us at this premiere ag expo,” said Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau President. “Duvall loves to meet members and learn about issues they are facing so he can be more effective speaking on a national stage as our AFBF president.”

