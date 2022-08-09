MITCHELL — American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall will be joining South Dakota Farm Bureau at the annual Dakotafest farm show, Aug. 16-18 at the Schlaffman Farm near Mitchell.
“We are honored to have President Duvall with us at this premiere ag expo,” said Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau President. “Duvall loves to meet members and learn about issues they are facing so he can be more effective speaking on a national stage as our AFBF president.”
Duvall will be in the SDFB Hoop Building on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for a meet and greet and to speak to attendees. Duvall, a poultry, cattle and hay producer from Greene County, Georgia, is the 12th president of AFBF.
SDFB will offer free coffee and doughnuts all three days beginning at 9 a.m. in the SDFB Hoop Building, while supplies last.
On Tuesday, South Dakota Farm Bureau will be presenting an educational forum on the proposed Carbon Pipeline at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaves Technology and Innovation Building.
On Wednesday, SDFB will be hosting a Farm Bill forum with South Dakota’s congressional delegation at 10:30 a.m., featuring Sen. John Thune (R), Sen. Mike Rounds (R) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.