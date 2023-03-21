Debate

Phoenix Braatz, right, and Lou Braatz, both of Lincoln were among those attending Tuesday’s debate on LB 574.

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Voices rose and personal digs were exchanged Tuesday as the Nebraska Legislature opened debate on the controversial issue of banning minors from obtaining some gender-affirming procedures.

State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, the sponsor of Legislative Bill 574, said her proposal was about protecting children from “irreversible and often dangerous procedures” to alter their gender — specifically, puberty blockers, hormone therapies and genital or non-genital surgeries.

