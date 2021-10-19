The inaugural South Dakota Youth Poetry Contest is currently underway, with the deadline for submissions Nov. 15.
Louine Schaufler donated money to the South Dakota State Poetry Society to hold youth poetry contests, starting this year.
Any middle school or high school student in South Dakota may enter this contest. Poems will be judged in two categories: middle school and high school. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category: first place — $100; second place — $75; third place — $50.
Participants can submit up to three poems.
For more information, visit sdpoetry.org and go under the “submissions” link to “Louine Schaufler Youth Poetry Contest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.