The Yankton County Fair will be held Aug. 4-6 on the Yankton County 4-H Grounds at 905 Whiting Drive. They will again be hosting an Open Class Contest. There are two age divisions: Youth — up to 18 years of age; Adult — 18 years and older.
View the Open Class Book on the Yankton County Fair Facebook page or contact the 4-H Office at 605-665-3387 for a copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.