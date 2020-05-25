Area Sees Surge In Absentee Voting

South Dakotans are already voting in record numbers for the June 2 primary election.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to vote absentee and to mail in their ballots. So far, thousands of ballots have already been turned in — with more to come in the next week.
Auditors across southeast South Dakota are reporting absentee voting at a brisk pace, with some at unprecedented numbers.
Voters who prefer in-person can still cast their ballots ahead of time or at the polls on Election Day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem has seen the impact at her office. She believes she could continue receiving absentee ballots until the polls close.
“So far, we have 2,884 requests, and 1,823 have come back,” she said. “In 2018, we had 511 absentee ballots for the June primary.”
Yankton County has 13,890 active voters, which includes other political parties and independents.
Hojem sees this year’s high number of primary ballots as a combination of COVID and convenience, along with a proven track record of success in past elections.
“I think the pandemic is part of the larger numbers,” she said. “But we’ve been seeing more and more people voting absentee in the last few years. People like it and are just used to it.”
This year’s Yankton County voter turnout looks to surpass 2016, the last presidential election year. Four years ago, Yankton County residents cast 2,302 combined votes in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, according to the South Dakota secretary of state’s records.
In next week’s election, the Yankton County Commission features a Republican primary from the field that includes Don Kettering, Wanda Howey-Fox and Ward Youngblom, all of Yankton.
All registered voters in the City of Yankton, regardless of political affiliation, can vote in the City Commission race, which is considered a nonpartisan contest. The race includes candidates Ben Brunick, Bruce Viau, Stephanie Moser, Timothy Sean Wamble and Tony Maibaum. Three candidates will be elected for three-year terms.
Election Day polling places in Yankton County include Yankton City Hall, Yankton Fire Station No. 2, Gayville Community Center, Mayfield Store, Lesterville Fire Hall and Lewis and Clark Visitor Center.
REGIONAL TURNOUT
With one week still remaining until the election, other southeast counties in the Rushmore State are reporting a record voter turnout for a primary.
Besides the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, GOP voters will decide U.S. Senate and U.S. House primary races.
In addition, South Dakota voters will decide a number of county, city and school races. Because of the pandemic, spring elections were moved to June. Those government bodies could hold their elections in conjunction with the June 2 primary or select another Tuesday in June for the rescheduled election.
The following were the available absentee ballot numbers just ahead of 5 p.m. Friday:
• BON HOMME COUNTY: Auditor Tamara Brunken reported 720 ballots were requested, with 474 returned so far.
Those figures compare to the 104 ballots in the 2018 primary, 33 ballots in the 2016 primary and 45 ballots in the 2014 primary, she said.
• CHARLES MIX COUNTY: Auditor Danielle Davenport reported she had received 926 applications, with 528 returned so far.
“This number is much higher than previous years. The total number of ballots received for the 2018 primary election was 1,261 for both in-person and absentee,” she said. “We continue to receive phone calls for absentee requests and anticipate absentee voting to continue right up until the deadline.”
• DOUGLAS COUNTY: Auditor Phyllis Barker said the requests for absentee ballots has far outpaced recent years.
“We’ve been very busy with absentee applications!” she said. “We’ve sent out 573 absentee ballots as of (last Friday) for the primary election. We have 2,093 registered voters in the county.”
The 573 requests so far compared to the total of 70 absentee voters in the 2018 primary, Barker said.
• HUTCHINSON COUNTY: Auditor Diane Murtha said her county is headed for record numbers of absentee voters.
“Right now, we have 1,158 total absentee sent out with 700 received so far,” she said. “We’ve never had this many absentee before.”
• TURNER COUNTY: Auditor Sheila Hagemann said the request for absentee ballots has far exceeded previous years.
“Our absentee applications have been crazy! We’ve sent out 818 ballots for this primary. The largest primary we’ve ever had was 238 in 2004. Usually, we have around 100,” she said.
“Our largest general election we had (for absentee ballots) was in 2016, with 768, so we’ve set a record. Now, this being said, we have a lot of ballots to be returned yet.”
The numbers of absentee ballots so far were not immediately available for Clay and Union counties.
The following is a rundown of area contested races.
SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE
• DISTRICT 16 (Union and Lincoln counties): In the State Representative race, Republicans will choose two candidates from among incumbents David Anderson of Hudson and Kevin Jensen of Canton and challenge William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes.
Bolin currently serves in the Senate, while Anderson and Jensen currently serve in the House. Shorma formerly served in the Legislature.
• DISTRICT 17 (Clay and Turner counties): In the State Senate race, Republicans will choose between Art Rusch of Vermillion and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley.
Rusch serves as the incumbent, while Rasmussen has reached term limits in the House. The winner will face Libertarian Greg Baldwin of Wakonda in the general election.
In the State House race, Republicans will choose two candidates from among Charles Kludt of Viborg, Dan Werner of Dolton, Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Sydney Davis of Burbank.
The GOP primary winners will face Democrats Al Leber and Michelle Maloney and independent Caitlin Collier, all of Vermillion, in the general election.
The district is assured of two new House members as Rasmussen and fellow incumbent Ray Ring of Vermillion both reached term limits. Ring, a Democrat, chose not to run again for office.
• DISTRICT 18 (Yankton County): No contested primary races
• DISTRICT 19 (Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and part of Bon Homme County): No contested primary races.
• DISTRICT 21 (Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and part of Bon Homme County): In the State Senate race, Republicans will decide a primary between Lee Qualm of Platte and Erin Tobin of Winner.
The winner faces Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke in the general election.
A new senator is guaranteed, as Republican incumbent Rocky Blare of Ideal has chosen to run for one of the two House seats. The other candidates include GOP incumbent Caleb Finck of Tripp and Democratic challenger Jessica Hegge of Platte.
Qualm cannot run again for the House because of term limits.
COUNTY RACES
• BON HOMME: In the County Treasurer race, Republicans will choose between incumbent Jenn Knoll of Springfield and challenger Brad Kopp of Tyndall. In the District 2 County Commission race, Republicans will choose between Ed Van Gerpen of Avon and Shon Whitwood of Scotland, with the winner facing Democratic incumbent Bruce Voigt of Avon.
• CHARLES MIX: Republicans will decide two primary races. For State’s Attorney, incumbent Steven Cotton of Wagner faces challenger Pamela Hein of Lake Andes (who formerly held the position). In the District 2 County Commission race, incumbent Neil Von Eschen of Wagner faces challenger Colin Soukup of Wagner.
• CLAY: In the at-large County Commission race, Democrats will choose three candidates from among Cynthia Aden, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, Mark Winegar and Richard Hammond, all of Vermillion.
• DOUGLAS: In the District 4 County Commission race, Republicans will choose from among Ivan Lau, Joel Meyer and Nathan Ymker, all of Armour.
LOCAL RACES:
• ANDES CENTRAL: School district voters will choose two board members for three-year terms, residing anywhere in the school district. The field includes incumbents Will Bennett and Kristin Dvorak and challenger Tootie Leah Loeffler.
The polling place is at the Lake Andes Community Center, 207 Main Street.
• FREEMAN: A municipal/school election will be held, with races in both.
In the city race, voters will decide between Michael Walter and Terry Waterman for a two-year term.
In the school races, voters will choose between Kerry Hofer and Cody Fransen for a three-year term.
Voters can cast their ballots for either or both elections at the Community Center on 224 S. Wipf Street in Freeman.
• TRIPP: City voters will choose a new mayor between Scott Schelske and Tom Brown for a two-year term. Incumbent Vic Olson decided not to seek another term after serving for four years.
In the other race, Ward I voters will choose between incumbent Randy Squier and challenger Loren Buchholz for a two-year term.
VERMILLION: In the school board race, voters will choose from among Shane Nordyke, Curt Kevin Cameron and Carol Voss-Ward for the one open seat.
