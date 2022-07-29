• Leonard Sorenson, 62, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Leonard Sorenson, 62, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Joshua Hackney, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Theodis Smith III, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Brionna Eckman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Don Pearman, 55, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Ambrose Tyndall, 39, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold and on a warrant for failure to appear for a sentence review hearing.
• Susan Martin, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Terry Hackett, 60, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Anabell Johnson, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for contempt, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste (assault upon any other person).
• Charles Thornton, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
