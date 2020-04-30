Both South Dakota and Nebraska reported jumps in their COVID-19 death rates Thursday.
In South Dakota, four new deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 17. All four deaths were in Minnehaha County, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a media briefing Thursday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 13 new deaths, which brings the state’s total to 68.
For both states, it represented the biggest one-day rise in their respective death tolls.
On Thursday, South Dakota reported 76 new positive tests, along with eight new hospitalizations and 81 more cases now considered recovered. Total tests reported Thursday were 195.
Minnehaha County recorded 53 new cases to cross the 2,000-case threshold with 2,038 positive tests.
Of the other new cases, two were reported in Turner County (county seat: Parker), which has 17 total cases, and one was recorded in Union County (Elk Point), which has 18 known cases.
Yankton County remained at 26 known cases, with 21 recovered. There have been 428 negative tests reported.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon was asked during a Thursday briefing about the climbing number of cases in Union County. Woodbury County in Iowa and Dakota County in Nebraska, which adjoin Union County, both of which have reported spikes in cases, in part because of meat processing operations.
“We’ve been watching the situation in Union County and have been in contact with the emergency operation centers … in Iowa and Nebraska that handle this region,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “There have been a large number of cases in Iowa and Nebraska; thankfully, that has not been in the case in our South Dakota (bordering) counties at this point.”
She said her office is working to monitor the situation in terms of testing and tracing.
Overall, the state has seen 2,449 known COVID-19 cases, with 859 of them still active. The number of total hospitalizations climbed to 173, with 76 people currently hospitalized. The total recovered of cases is 1,573. The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs rose to 14,579.
Meanwhile, of Nebraska’s 13 new deaths, 8 were reported in Hall County (Grand Island), with two in Hamilton County (Aurora) and one each in Adams (Hastings), Custer (Broken Bow) and Douglas (Omaha) counties.
The state reported 429 new cases and approximately 1,800 new tests for April 29, which would be an all-time single-day high. However, the state’s portal was reporting technical issues the previous day, when it showed only 13 new cases and just 31 new tests, both of which were sharp drops from the preceding five days.
The total number of known cases in Nebraska stood at 3,784.
Both Cedar (Hartington) and Knox (Center) counties remained at two known cases. Cedar County has recorded 38 total tests and Knox County has recorded 58 total tests.
The number of positive tests, recovered cases and negative tests for area South Dakota counties (with total hospitalizations in parentheses, where applicable) includes:
• Bon Homme — 4 positive tests, 4 recovered cases, 105 negative tests (1)
• Charles Mix — 5/4/87 (3)
• Clay — 6/6/129
• Douglas — 1/0/26
• Hutchinson — 3/2/94
• Turner — 17/9/147 (1)
• Union — 18/8/162 (1)
• Yankton — 26/21/428 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.