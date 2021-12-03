Our fall Story Time sessions are designed for preschool age and under and are offered on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Story Time is followed by an art activity geared toward preschool-aged children.
The last day of Story Time for this calendar year is Dec. 16. Story Time will begin again on Jan. 4.
Stay and Play for Preschoolers and Toddlers will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. We will provide materials for exploration and learning through play for adults and children to enjoy together. This is a great opportunity for children, and parents alike, to meet and visit with other families here at the Yankton Community Library. Stay and Play will be held through Dec. 15 and will then take a break until Jan. 5.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
