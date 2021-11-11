New Minister Settles In At Christ Episcopal Church

There is a new face at one of Yankton’s oldest churches.
Fr. Michael Newago is the new rector at Christ Episcopal Church. He, his wife, Karen, and daughter, Chloe, came to Yankton from the Episcopal Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, where he served a small parish in north-central Illinois and was the Mission Strategy Developer for the top half of the Diocese for over four years.
Newago is originally from the south shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin and came to ordained ministry in the Episcopal Church after a secular career as a social worker and counselor, and nearly 30 years in retail management and operations.
He’s a graduate of Nashotah House Theological Seminary in southeast Wisconsin and is currently a doctoral student in organizational leadership. One of the Episcopal church’s premier liturgists mentored him and was interested in mission and missional congregational development. Additionally, he’s a professed Franciscan friar of the Community of Francis and Clare, a religious order within the Episcopal Church.
“I am working with the church leadership to create and cast a vision of intentional mission here at Christ Church,” he said. “We are proud members of the Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota and seek to live out our identity through our worship and service to the community.
“We are privileged to enjoy a beautiful worship space and campus that is 160 years old but know that we are called as a faith community to reach out beyond the church’s doors to welcome and serve all of God’s holy people,” he said. “We are an affirming and inclusive community and welcome all to join us as seekers and travelers on the way to God.”
Newago and his family are looking forward to engaging with the Yankton community and enjoying the community’s many recreational and cultural activities.
“We are working together to live out the message that ‘God loves you — no exceptions!’ and make that message known and believed by all people, especially those in our Yankton community,” Newago said. “We’ve only just begun … come join our parish family! You are welcome!”
On Nov. 3, a Celebration of a New Ministry at the Episcopal church occurred. The bishop installed Newago in his position within the parish and called both the congregation and the clergy members to join together in the church’s mission. This was a community celebration of a new chapter of congregational life that involves the presentation of many pastoral symbols that represent the pastoral authority the clergy member is charged within, assuming their leadership role within the faith community.
“I am truly glad that Fr. Mike has responded to the call of the Holy Spirit and has accepted the invitation of Christ Church to be their next Rector,” said RT Rev Dr. Jonathan H Folts, the 11th bishop of this Diocese. “Together, they will serve Christ well and help transform the lives of others in His name. We welcome him into the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota, and I am looking forward to his helping Christ Church write the next chapter of their ministry in Yankton and beyond.”
