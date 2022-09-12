The Wednesday Drive and Diner Car Club will be traveling to Murdo’s in Yankton on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Attendees will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave for Murdo’s promptly at 6 p.m.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club.
