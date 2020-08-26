PIERRE — The Executive Board for the South Dakota Legislature will hold its fourth meeting of the 2020 interim on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart.
The August meeting includes discussion regarding interim committees, reports from the South Dakota Investment Council and the South Dakota Retirement System, budget proposals from the Department of Legislative Audit and the Legislative Research Council, requests of the Joint Committee on Appropriations for funding of Lean projects, and discussion on the vacant Code Counsel position.
The full agenda is available on the LRC website: https://sdlegislature.gov/docs/Interim/2020/agendas/AEXE08312020.pdf.
