The Yankton Democratic Party will be holding a potluck social at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Riverside Park shelter No. 3 (the big one between the baseball field parking lot and the river). The meeting will feature the Democratic gubernatorial Jamie Smith and U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs.
Everyone is welcome, regardless of party of political persuasion. The candidates will be available to talk with you and answer your questions.
