County Informed Of DAV Driver Shortage

The Veteran’s Service Office (VSO) is bringing attention to a critical issue affecting one of its services.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission was addressed by Veteran’s Service Officer Cody Mangold, who said the office is facing down a shortage of drivers for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) transportation.
“I found out (Monday) that, starting next month, we will most likely be down to one driver, and the one driver is only able to drive once or twice per month,” he said. “It’s huge. I’m going to be losing two drivers, it sounds like — one is moving and another has health conditions, and I have another driver that’s been out about two months due to cancer treatment.”
He explained that finding replacement drivers has proven difficult due to some of the requirements.
“You have to be up to date on all of your COVID vaccinations,” he said. “A lot of people hang up as soon as you tell them that. The other one is there is a physical with it, so it’s not that easy.”
Mangold said that he has made contact with the Veteran’s Service Officer in Clay County for help recruiting drivers.
He said that associated organizations have been notified of the office’s issues.
“Getting drivers cleared all the way through the VA normally takes a six-month process,” he said. “I talked to the VA. They understand the urgency in our situation, and they think they can push them through in about six weeks. The DAV itself, Disabled Veterans of South Dakota, is aware of the situation … and they are working on it, and they are going to see what they can do.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s for getting the word out to the public of the VSO’s need.
“We should put something out on our website and into the paper because it seems like that’s helped in the past,” he said.
Mangold said he’s had few results from earlier attempts.
“I did previously, I got two phone calls out of that and they hung up on me when I said you need up-to-date COVID vaccinations,” he said. “I’m willing to try it again, though.”
While new drivers are sought, Mangold said a contingency has been arranged that would cover veterans in Yankton County.
“I see the writing on the wall, and I saw that back this winter, so I started on a program,” he said. “I talked to United Way and they ended up talking to Terry Kirchner … Terry wrote up a United Way grant at $3,000 to Yankton Transit specifically for veterans and transportation. Due to the generosity of other veterans service organizations, they were able to donate $2,000 to the total sitting in our bank account. That account right now is $5,000 to get veterans to and from Sioux Falls.”
He said that Yankton Transit will be able to start shuttling veterans between Yankton and Sioux Falls every weekday other than Wednesdays starting in September and that it will cost roughly $115 per person from the $5,000. Trips using the DAV van come at no cost to the county.
However, the contingency plan has some drawbacks.
“We’ve got enough for the rest of this year,” Mangold said. “The issue is Clay County then drops out. We won’t be able to pick up veterans in Irene like we have, in Viborg or Vermillion.”
No official actions were taken regarding DAV drivers Tuesday night.
In other business Tuesday, the County:
• Approved two conditional-use permits;
• Heard a presentation from United Today Stronger Tomorrow about American Rescue Plan Act funding;
• Heard the first reading of a rezone request;
• Approved a contract for the next round of Pictometry services.
