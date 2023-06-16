Anthrax
Bernd Wolter/Adobe Stock

Most diseases we see in cattle are only a problem for cows. There are a few zoonotic diseases, diseases that can make the jump to people from animals, that we do need to be concerned about. In dry years or during major rain events, one of these zoonotic diseases we need to be especially concerned about is anthrax.

Anthrax is an uncommon disease with drastic consequences. It is caused by a bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, that can survive for hundreds of years in the environment as a spore. When cattle consume or inhale the bacterial spore, the bacteria release a toxin that causes severe edema and tissue destruction. This typically results in death for the animal in less than one day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.