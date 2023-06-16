Most diseases we see in cattle are only a problem for cows. There are a few zoonotic diseases, diseases that can make the jump to people from animals, that we do need to be concerned about. In dry years or during major rain events, one of these zoonotic diseases we need to be especially concerned about is anthrax.
Anthrax is an uncommon disease with drastic consequences. It is caused by a bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, that can survive for hundreds of years in the environment as a spore. When cattle consume or inhale the bacterial spore, the bacteria release a toxin that causes severe edema and tissue destruction. This typically results in death for the animal in less than one day.
Why this disease is more likely during two very different weather scenarios — dry years and after heavy rains — is due to the nature of the spore the bacteria forms. Since the spore lasts for years in the environment, it can be on the surface of the soil for decades. In a drought, if cattle are forced to graze close to the ground, they are more apt to come in contact with anthrax than when they graze taller grass. Hence, anthrax is more commonly seen during a drought.
The reason we see more anthrax after a heavy rain has more to do with how people typically dispose of cattle that died of anthrax. To decrease the contamination on the ground, producers typically bury cattle that died of anthrax. After a long time, it is forgotten where these cattle were buried. If a good gully-washer rain comes through, it can erode areas that contain anthrax-infected carcasses, bringing anthrax back into the environment. The cattle in that pasture come in contact with spores washed from the old burial sites and the disease rears it head again.
Fortunately, we have preventative measures for this disease. The first is to use good grazing management. Even in a drought year, it is inadvisable to allow cattle to graze the grass too close to the ground. This not only increase the chance of anthrax, but is hard on the pasture’s long-term health. If pasture is going to be insufficient, look for alternate options before the grass looks like a golf green.
Second, there is a highly effective vaccine available at a reasonable cost for anthrax. It is given once per year at either grass turnout or branding time. At less than a dollar per head, you can have good protection for your herd.
The most important aspect to note about anthrax is it can cause the same issues in humans that it does in cattle. This is why terrorists like to use anthrax as a biological weapon — it can kill many people very quickly. To protect yourself from anthrax, if you find cattle that die suddenly and unexpectantly on pasture, do not open up the carcass. In particular, if the animals have dark colored, uncoagulated blood oozing from their body, the risk they have anthrax is high.
In these cases, contact your local veterinarian. That veterinarian will contact the state veterinarian, who can run the tests to determine if the cause of death was anthrax. Armed with this information, you can work quickly to contain the disease and dispose of the carcass appropriately.
Anthrax is not seen very frequently, but when it does pop up it can have cataclysmic effects. The best route is to use vaccination in the spring to prevent it from being a risk for your cows. At less than a buck a dose, that’s a pretty cheap insurance policy.
