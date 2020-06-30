Another summer event in Yankton will not be held in 2020.
According to organizer Jeff Dayhuff, Rock ‘N’ Rumble has been canceled for the year. Dayhuff cited the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in many parts of the country as the reason for the cancellation.
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
For more, see Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan.
