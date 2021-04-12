City OKs Changes To Westbrook Pact

Materials costs will mean unsold single-family housing units in Westbrook Estates second phase will cost a bit more.
During its regular meeting Monday, the board voted 8-0 in favor of an addendum to the development agreement for Phase 2 of Westbrook Estates.
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said the addendum affects the single-family workforce housing being built as part of the project.
“The goal in the single-family housing component of the project was to try and find a price point that would suit a two-working household family and working with lenders at the time to try and come up with a number that would work,” he said. “We looked at five-plus years rates of inflation and came up with a price point and allowed for a 3% rate of inflation to be added to that price point to keep (Kelly Nielson Construction) in the market, but also make sure to cap the cost of the units.”
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on materials costs.
As a result, rather than the price cap being based on 3% inflation, the price will now be set $20,000 under the First Time Homebuyers Program maximum price. According to the commission packet, that would make the maximum price on an unsold home in Phase 2 of Westbrook Estates at $255,000. Without the addendum, the price would be $231,854.
“We have a win-win situation here,” Mingo said. “The number is higher than anybody would like to see it, but it is what it is. Based on what material prices have done, it seems like we’ve come up with a fair solution.”
Meanwhile, there was mixed news during the city’s Health Board update.
“There are currently two individuals hospitalized at Avera Sacred Heart with COVID-19 and we were informed today at our COVID-19 task force meeting we did experience a death due to COVID-19 in the county over the course of the last week,” Yankton City Manager and Yankton Health Board member Amy Leon said.
However, the two hospitalizations — up from zero during the April 5 and March 29 updates — are still meeting the goal of three or less community hospitalizations.
Another positive saw the county meeting a second goal in the three-piece criteria — crossing the 50% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccination.
Currently, 36% of county residents are reported to have had both doses with a further 16% having just one.
Leon said this number is still likely higher.
“That does not include the federal program yet,” she said.
Still, the county is well above the third goal with 64 active cases as of Monday, down from 73 reported April 5.
Leon said that the uptick in vaccinations in connection with Health Board meetings becoming shorter and shorter has caused her to reassess having the board meet every week, at first suggesting meeting on an as-needed basis.
Commissioner Amy Miner said scaling back to a monthly basis would likely suffice.
Commissioner Stephanie Moser was absent during Monday night’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Purchased four vehicles for various departments and also purchased a snow blower;
• Approved an amendment to the Joint Powers Solid Waste Agreement;
• Approved a $14,833 change order for the Huether Family Aquatic Center for a minor building alteration;
• Approved parking requests for Ribfest and the farmer’s market;
• Tabled a funding request from the USBC (United States Bowling Congress) for a women’s state tournament to be held in Yankton. The request is tabled to the April 26 meeting pending additional information.
