The Yankton County Veteran Service Officer Cody Mangold announces that the Yankton County Veteran Service Office will be closed the week of May 9-15. 2022.
The Service Officer will be out of the office for training that week but will be monitoring the phone messages and emails. The phone number for the office is 605-260-4420.
Due to the training, there will also be no “Coffee with Vets” in May, but will meet on June 14, 2022, with the VA Caregiver Support Program as the guest speaker.
