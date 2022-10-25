100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 26, 1922
• Local authorities are convinced that a gang of automobile thieves is operating in Yankton, with a careful system of “spotting” the cars desired and a smooth-working method of getting them out of the city quickly, possibly to Sioux City, for disposal.
• Yankton was visited last evening and this morning by a couple of young airmen, H.A. Mindale and C.W. Brown, who took aero photographs of the city. These young men are experienced fliers both of them having been in the flying game since 1916. They both did duty in the air during the world war. The fliers took two snaps at Yankton in a flight last evening and another this morning. These three plates are being supplied exclusively to the Press and Dakotan and will be published as soon as the electrotypes are finished.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 26, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 26, 1972
• A break-in at Stuelpnagel’s, 215 Mulberry St., was reported to Yankton police at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday. The burglary occurred Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Entry was secured by breaking out a window and taken were 20 cases of eggs.
• With Halloween approaching, Yankton Chief of Police James Simms said the Yankton Police Department and citizens of Yankton are making plans to assure another safe evening for Yankton young people on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Last year there were very few incidents attributed to Halloween pranks in Yankton, he recalled. In analyzing the situation the police feel that the large attendance at the annual Moose Honor Day program was primarily responsible for this.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 26, 1997
• No paper
