100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 24, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 24, 1946
• It might have been the anticipation of Easter joy or just plain spring but whatever the reason was, a new record for marriage licenses in one day was established in the Yankton county clerk of courts office last Saturday when four couples obtained licenses.
• Dr. D.C. Dendinger has opened offices at 101½ W. Third street in the Newberry building for the practice of dentistry. Dr. Dendinger was graduated from Norfolk, Neb., schools after which he attended Creighton university in Omaha, where he received the bachelor of science and doctor of dental surgery degrees.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 24, 1971
• The Yankton Inter-Tribal Indian Council, Inc., has received from the coordinating committee on national crisis, of The American Lutheran Church, a sum of money in support of its local organization. Sol Gipson of the Sioux Falls office of Lutheran Social Services was in Yankton Thursday to present a check for $17,512.60. The money, according to Gipson is to be used as seed money for expanding the total program of the Inter-Tribal Council.
• Some 1100 athletes from 64 schools enjoyed great weather and fine competition as six records fell in the 39th annual Tyndall Relays yesterday.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 24, 1996
• The Yankton City Commission has an honorary name change for Broadway in the works. Tom Brokaw, Yankton native and NBC anchor, will likely have his name featured in his hometown. Street signs for “Tom Brokaw Blvd.” are planned for several points currently along Broadway.
• The Young Eagles Program provides a free-of-charge demonstration flight for children of the Yankton School District. Area pilots donated 500 hours of flight time to give young people the opportunity to fly. Flight for the youngsters often causes some jitters and worries, but is nevertheless an exciting experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.