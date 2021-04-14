The Yankton Recycling Center will be closed Friday, April 16, through Monday, April 19, at 8 a.m. The closure is to prepare for and hold the Household Hazardous Waste Event, being held on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
You are asked to drop off recyclables either before Friday, April 16, or after 8 a.m. Monday, April 19, at the Transfer Station. Items can be taken to the drop off trailer located at 700 Levee Street during the Recycle Center closure.
No recycling will be accepted during the closure times.
The Recycling Center only will be closed, all other business will be accepted as usual. The Transfer Station will close at 1 p.m. April 17.
