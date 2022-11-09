VERMILLION — The Sierra Club’s Living River Group invites the public to a film and panel presentation regarding preservation efforts in the Loess Hills of western Iowa at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Kozak Room of the Vermillion Public Library.
The film and program center around a weekend gathering of scientists, writers and prairie lovers, dubbed “On Common Ground.” A book by the same name is in the works, featuring essays and poetry by some 20 participants.
The Sierra program features “On Common Ground” co-organizer Brian Hazlett, professor of biology at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, as well as writers and prairie preservationists Norma and Jerry Wilson of rural Clay County.
The “On Common Ground” film features a prescribed prairie burn, a close encounter with the buffalo herd at The Nature Conservancy’s Broken Kettle Preserve, visits to other public reserves in the Loess Hills, and a soundtrack featuring author and buffalo rancher Dan O’Brien, poet Norma Wilson and other participants.
