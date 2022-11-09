VERMILLION — The Sierra Club’s Living River Group invites the public to a film and panel presentation regarding preservation efforts in the Loess Hills of western Iowa at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Kozak Room of the Vermillion Public Library.

The film and program center around a weekend gathering of scientists, writers and prairie lovers, dubbed “On Common Ground.” A book by the same name is in the works, featuring essays and poetry by some 20 participants.

