PIERRE — The South Dakota Legislature is now accepting applications for legislative interns for the 2022 Legislative Session. College or university students from all majors are eligible for the 22 open positions.
Applications for the intern positions must be filed with the Legislative Research Council (LRC) by Oct. 8, 2021.
LRC’s internship program gives students an in-depth understanding of the government process by immersing them in the daily operation of the legislative branch of government. Interns work with legislative leadership, assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks, and participate when needed in committee meetings. Students will receive $4,875 in compensation and may also receive college credits for their internship.
Additional information on the internship program including an application can be found on the LRC website: https://sdlegislature.gov/Students/Intern. To complete the application, the student must sign up for a free MyLRC+ account.
The 97th South Dakota legislative session runs from Jan.-March 28, 2022, with a recess from March 13-27.
Students wanting more information should contact Amanda Marsh, Principal Research Analyst, Legislative Research Council, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email LRC@sdlegislature.gov; or call (605) 773-3251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.