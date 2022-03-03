Two Men Arrested For Drugs, Forgery

NORFOLK, Neb. — Two Yankton men have been arrested in Norfolk when an investigation into an alleged skills games theft also apparently turned up drugs.
The two men, 40-year-old William Rainer and 42-year-old Anthony Kent, were arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Daily News. Norfolk police responded to a business where the two men were making fake receipts to steal money from skill games located inside the business, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
Employees at the business informed authorities the two Yankton men had forged skill game vouchers a few months before at another store location, with concerns the two men would try it again.
During the investigation, authorities learned Rainer and Kent had each cashed “winning” vouchers in at least two other Norfolk stores, the Daily News reported. The skill games’ owner learned the payout history did not match the forged game tickets.
Officers searched the Yankton men’s vehicle and recovered items allegedly used for the forgeries and also a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.
Both Rainer and Kent were arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a written instrument forgery devices, second-degree forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
The two men were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail, according to the Daily News.
