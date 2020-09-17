TYNDALL — An escapee from Hughes County has been apprehended in Tyndall and returned to face an aggravated assault charge.
Shaun Valenzuela was arrested Friday evening in the Tyndall city park, according to Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs.
Authorities received a tip from a citizen concerning Valenzuela’s presence in the park, Maggs said. The Bon Homme County sheriff’s department and Tyndall Police Department officers arrested him and housed him in the county jail.
Valenzuela has been returned to Hughes County, according to the sheriff’s dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.