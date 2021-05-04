PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Monday, May 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CT) via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Bureau of Human Resources,
• Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources,
• Department of Social Services,
• Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission (Office of the Attorney General),
• Public Utilities Commission,
• South Dakota Lottery (Department of Revenue), and
• South Dakota Retirement System.
Those wishing to testify must register by May 6, 2021, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
