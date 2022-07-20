100 Years
Friday, July 21, 1922
• Further curtailment of train service in and out of Yankton as a result of the nationwide coal strike was announced today, cancelling until further notice the early and late passenger trains between Yankton and the Twin Cities. The trains affected include the one leaving Yankton about 5 o’clock each morning and the one arriving here about 11:30 o’clock each evening. Both have been popular trains with the traveling public, particularly the one arriving here in the evening. There is nothing in the order to indicate how long the curtailment will be effective.
• The ability to smile is worth $10,000. That allegation is made in the suit of J.F. Ramel of Kansas City, KS asking $10,000 for the loss of his six-year-old son’s smile. The suit is against E.R. Ray who figured in an automobile collision with a car driven by Ramel in which the lad was cut in a way that drew his mouth down at the corners, making him unable to smile.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 21, 1947
• Damages estimated unofficially at $75,000 or over, resulted yesterday when fire swept through the Carhart-Shumway Lumber Co. yards in Hartington, destroying what one official of the firm said was the largest stock of lumber on hand in several years.
• Mrs. John Faulk suffered a badly bruised knee when she was knocked down by a hit-and-run bicycle rider at 10 a.m. Saturday on the crosswalk on Third street at Douglas Avenue. City police asked public cooperation in reporting incidents of this nature.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 21, 1972
• The water system at the 4-H Center in Lake Andes has been expanded to include a hydrant by the wash rack, one west of the beef and dairy barn, and one by the hog and sheep barn. These should prove to be quite convenient during Achievement days.
• Francis Davis is the new manager at the Mission Hill elevator. He began on July 1. Mr. and Mrs. Davis moved here from near Parker, where he had been manager at the Bones Elevator Company. Mrs. Davis is formerly from this area. For some years after 1919, her father, the Rev. Richard Schamber and his wife were at the Rosinberg German Lutheran Church. The church building and parsonage are gone but a small cemetery is still located there.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 21, 1997
• A box of his grandfather’s photographs led a Danish man to learn more about who was in those pictures, something he was able to do during his two-week visit to South Dakota. Elvind Hansen of Aarhus, Denmark, culminated his 14-day visit to the United States by spending the weekend participating in Viborg’s annual Danish Days.
• The Yankton KVHT Heat wrapped up their South Central League schedule and won the title as they routed Yankton’s Cimpls’ Packers 19-4 at Riverside Park Sunday night.
