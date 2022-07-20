Work Ahead

IRENE – Contractors will work to maintain local access when 12 miles of S.D. Highway 46 closes Monday between U.S. Highway 81 and the west side of Irene, state officials said Wednesday.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) held an open house and information meeting at the Irene Community Center. The DOT had announced the closure and detour, originally anticipated for next year, became necessary because a crew wanted to start work on six box culverts.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the audience of mostly local residents questioned the sudden change in project plans. In addition, they raised questions about access for emergency services, agriculture (both harvest and livestock), postal services, school bus routes and general transportation, to name a few items.
Two DOT officials with the Yankton office, Engineer Supervisor Kevin Heiman and Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl, answered audience questions. They also spoke with the Press & Dakotan after the meeting.
The road will be closed this year because of scheduling changes with contractors during the two-year project, Heiman said. The contract calls for completing the work in 2023.
This year’s work will begin Monday at the 81-46 intersection and move east for four miles to the Mayfield store with the installation of two culverts, he said. The contract requires that Highway 46 must re-open by Nov. 23 for the winter.
The project is scheduled to resume next spring, tentatively April, with work including the installation of four box culverts between Mayfield and the west side of Irene.
“The completed project will have two 12-foot lanes with eight-foot shoulders. Now, you have two-foot shoulders with no place to pull off to the side,” Heiman said. “Besides widening the shoulders, we’re cutting down some of the hills to the valley level. Safety is a major part of this project. When it’s done, you’re going to have a really nice highway.”
For travelers coming north from Yankton, the Highway 46 detour will take Highway 81 drivers north to Highway 18, east to Highway 19 and then south through Viborg before reconnecting with Highway 46.
Signage on Highway 81 and Interstate 29 will alert those motorists of the closed section of Highway 46, allowing those travelers plenty of notice that they will need to make a detour or take an alternate route.
The local access will be maintained all the time. Those residents may need to make usage of township roads at some points, but there will be something for them.
Local access to homes is guaranteed, Heiman said. The contractor will work with the land or livestock owners when they need access to a location. Property owners desiring that agricultural access need to contact the contractor ahead of time so arrangements can be made, he added.
The DOT held a meeting Wednesday afternoon with regional first responders to discuss access for emergency services during the Highway 46 work, Heiman said. Those services include law enforcement, firefighters and ambulances.
“We will work with emergency vehicles if they need access to an incident, and we will provide them with access to the scene,” he said.
With the school year approaching, the DOT has talked with Irene-Wakonda Superintendent Dave Hutchison, who was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting.
“We have worked with the school so they know what work we’re planning,” Heiman said. “They can coordinate bus routes and plan for the next year when we start up again in the spring.”
In response to another question, the contractor will provide for the maintenance of postal service, Heiman said. “The landowners may need to cluster boxes adjacent to an intersection so the carrier can deliver the mail,” he said.
The DOT will provide monthly updates on its website, Heiman said.
“People can identify what work had been done during the last two weeks and what they can expect for the next two weeks,” he said. “We plan to continue it through the end of the construction season.”
Rothschadl said the contractor didn’t foresee getting much preliminary work done this week, so work will start Monday. The crews will install detour signs and complete set-up work before closing the roads starting Monday.
In response to a question, the contractor remains responsible for removing any rocks from the project, Rothschadl. “They need to get rid of it, but there are always landowners who want rock,” he said.
The project has been decades in the making, Rothschadl said.
“The former Yankton area engineer, Ron Peterson, lived east of Irene and saw the problems firsthand every day driving on his way to work in Yankton,” Rothschadl said.
“Ron made this (Highway 46 project) a priority of his for 20 years, and now we’re getting it. The work will be an inconvenience for a couple of years, but we’ll have a much better, safer highway.”
