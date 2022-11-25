Wenande Discusses Helping Start Economic Development Group

A statewide economic development advocacy organization can be a handy tool to have.
That is, if your state has one.
“I was at this conference and everyone kept talking about what their state (advocacy) organization is doing,” Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan. “I leaned over to someone else from South Dakota and I said, ‘Well who runs our state organization?’ They’re like, ‘We don’t have one.’”
She said that, a few years ago, South Dakota was one of only two states that didn’t have such an organization.
However, thanks in part to Wenande’s efforts, this is no longer the case.
“We did a lot more conversing about that with economic developers in South Dakota and took a look at what Iowa was doing, what North Dakota was doing, what Montana was doing and that kind of helped us get a foundation put together,” she said.
Enter the Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota (EDPA), which formed in 2020 with Wenande as treasurer.
According to the organization’s website, the EDPA “is a member-based organization serving professionals across South Dakota. We advocate for the benefit of all economic development organizations through training, lobbying and connection of professionals and organizations.
Our mission is to champion the growth and diversification of South Dakota’s economy through professional development, networking and advocacy. We envision a future with vibrant communities and economic opportunities for all in South Dakota.”
Wenande said putting together the organization was exciting.
“When you’re creating an organization from scratch like this, it really is kind of a clean slate,” she said. “You’re trying to figure out, ‘What do we as an individual community need, but what does the state need? What is going to create the greatest benefit by having this organization?’” Because no one wants to create an organization just for the sake of having an organization.”
Wenande is no stranger to economic development organizations. She was also the CEO of Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) prior to its merger with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce to form Yankton Thrive.
She said this experience has served her well in helping get EDPA going, even if Thrive is on a community-wide scale.
“There’s more similarities than differences,” she said. “Our local organization has memberships where we need to talk to our members, hear the needs of our members and try to meet the needs that they’re talking about. That’s the same thing at the statewide level. We have communities that have paid memberships and organizations that support economic development in South Dakota that pay membership (dues) to (EDPA). So it’s trying to figure out, through the conversations with them, what are they looking for when it comes to legislation from this group or initiatives that we should bring forward or support.”
Wenande said working with other state entities is just as important for a statewide group as it is with a community group.
“We also look at collaboration — how do we as a local organization collaborate with the city and with other entities to create the greatest impact?” she said. “We would be doing that at the state level, as well. … It’s really just how we can all come together and work for the greater good.”
The formation of the EDPA has come alongside the COVID-19 pandemic which has, and continues to, wreaked havoc with economies from the local level to the global marketplace.
And yet, Wenande says the pandemic hasn’t been much of a hindrance to the group’s formation.
“It created the opportunity to network more and hear what other communities were doing through the pandemic,” she said. “All of our challenges in each community, large or small, are different but somewhat the same. As we’re dealing with maybe the smaller retail businesses and how COVID was impacting them, we could get together and talk via Zoom, ‘What are some of the programs you’re doing to support your local businesses? How are your manufacturing facilities faring through these difficult times? How are you supporting your health care systems? Are there maybe other initiatives you’re utilizing in your community that we could piggyback off of that idea and use in Yankton as well?’ There’s a lot of collaboration and sharing of those ideas and conversations.”
She said the organization is looking to continue to advocate for economic opportunities with state government figures and working on initiatives as it continues to grow.
For more information on the EDPA, visit https://edpasd.com.
