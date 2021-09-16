The Yankton County Veteran Service Office welcomes all Purple Heart recipients and families to attend the Yankton County Commission meeting on Sept. 21, 2021, at 6:20 p.m.
There will be a presentation for the Proclamation of Yankton County being designated as a Purple Heart County to include presentation of the signs to the County from the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.