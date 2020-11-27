A Silent 70th

Despite being closed because of the pandemic, Yankton’s Bishop Marty Chapel remains an important part of the Yankton community and that of the Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart Monastery.
Since the public could not participate in a large 70th anniversary celebration of the chapel, which would have taken place in July, Sisters Dorris Oberembt and Marcine Quintus offered to share some of their personal recollections of its construction and consecration.
Both sisters were novices in 1950, the year the chapel was completed, and were the first to take their vows in it that June.
Prior to that, they toured the construction site on Sunday afternoons to see what was new from week to week, Oberembt told the Press & Dakotan.
“When I came, I remember blocks of stone in front of the current chapel,” she said. “The walls were up partially, and I remember the stone, which came from St. Meinrad, Indiana, was sandstone. If you rubbed against it, you’d get dust from it on your clothes.”
“I remember the foundation was already there, and I thought it was huge,” Quintus added. “Then, as it developed, I developed a love for the place.”
Particularly appealing were the stained glass windows with depictions of scenes from the Gospels and the story of St. Benedict, as well as the angels above the altar and sanctuary, she said.
“It really was something I had not experienced before,” Quintus said. “And it was very dusty.”
The consecration of the chapel itself, performed in April, was attended by four or five bishops, several abbots and about 180 priests, as well as the relatives and friends of the sisters of the monastery. Oberembt and Quintus recalled cleaning the inside of the chapel a couple days before the event.
“The night before, we had a terrible storm,” Oberembt recalled. “We thought, ‘I don’t think the devil wants us to consecrate this church!’”
However, the elaborate ceremony, which lasted about four hours, was conducted mostly outside and went ahead as planned despite the windy weather, she said.
“The bishop would go around the chapel and bless the cornerstones and bless the walls of the chapel,” Oberembt said. “Then he came in and did the same thing on the inside.”
The consecration and mass were followed by a meal for all attendees on the Mounty Marty College campus.
“Then we had a pageant,” Oberembt said. “Sister Jeanette had written the play, ‘Song of Creation,’ that was performed, and that was just a wonderful culmination.”
Today, as part of the monastery’s COVID-19 policy, the chapel is part of the Sisters’ quarantine area and has been closed to the public since March to protect them.
“That’s sad for me — sad for all of us, actually — because people come up to celebrate the Eucharist with us and we have lots of friends,” said Oberembt. “But that’s true for everybody. All of us are in that same situation.”
It is also part of the price one pays to stay healthy, she said.
“In a sense, it’s kind of an act of love to really be careful about not spreading the virus, first of all, not getting it, and then, also being careful not to spread it,” Oberembt said. “We’re willing to do that, but it’s certainly not what we’d like it to be.”
Both sisters also expressed appreciation for all those involved in the fight against COVID as they lay down their lives to help others, they said.
“Actually, we keep everybody in prayer in relation to COVID, but especially those that are on the front lines,” Oberembt said.
Each day, the sisters ring the chapel bells at 3 p.m., and gather there to pray for the community.
“That prayer is especially for the COVID situation,” Quintus said.
Though unmasked when in their quarantine area, inside the chapel, the sisters are spaced apart in assigned seats, she said.
Both sisters were masked throughout the interview with the Press & Dakotan. Social distancing guidelines were observed and the interview was conducted outdoors.
“I appreciate everyone who wears masks,” Quintus said. “I appreciate everybody that tries to be safe during this COVID time, and tries to keep everybody else safe, too.”
Also, she said she looks forward to a time when the community can return to the chapel and celebrate with the sisters, she said.
“How blessed we are to have such a beautiful edifice to pray in and to invite other people to come and pray, when it’s not a pandemic,” Oberembt said.
