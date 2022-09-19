PIERRE — Recovery is possible for everyone and to help spread the news Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Behavioral Health Recovery Month in South Dakota.
“Recovery is a process that does not happen overnight,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “However, we as family members and friends can support those we love who may be working towards recovery.”
In FY2022, through funding from DSS, over 17,000 South Dakotans received treatment for a mental health disorder, and more than 11,000 received treatment for a substance use disorder.
“Recovery is more than abstaining from a substance or behavior,” Gill said. “It is a process of improving a person’s overall health and wellness, becoming self-reliant and striving to reach their fullest potential. Everyone’s recovery experience is different and that’s okay. We are in this together.”
DSS supports prevention and early intervention, treatment, and recovery support services across the state of South Dakota and provides a variety of resources individuals can access in their recovery journey. To learn more about recovery and resources, visit dss.sd.gov and click on the Behavioral Health tab.
