Yankton Co. Reaches Four Cases Of COVID-19

As Yankton County and its neighbors report COVID-19 cases, health officials say they are required to protect patient privacy while also keeping the public informed.
The issue arose Monday during a Facebook Live briefing sponsored by the Yankton County emergency management office. Public Information Officer Cheri Hoffman moderated the event.
During Monday’s briefing, an Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) staff member said health officials have heard from citizens who want the names released of infected persons. Liz Healy, the ASHH infection prevention coordinator, said those names — as well as identifying personal information — cannot be released under federal privacy laws.
“Medical professionals cannot give out that information,” she said. “It’s a law to protect you and me and to protect our loved one when they’re in the hospital.”
However, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) is notified of positive test results, Healy said. The DOH reaches out to that individual and also any persons who had been in contact with the infected person.
Yankton County recorded its first COVID-19 case Saturday, and the number rose to four by Sunday. Dr. Mike Pietila, a Yankton physician, reported on social media late Monday afternoon that more infections had since been reported to him.
“Informed of 2 more positives in our community and nearby this afternoon,” he said. “Now is the best time to isolate and avoid further community spread.”
However, Pietila said in a separate post that social distancing has apparently been working in terms of slowing down the spread on a local, state and national level.
“(The) curve appears to be flattening as it pertains to COVID-19 deaths. Isolation is working,” he said. “Shutting everything down and strictly isolating is the solution. Please do this and please encourage those who are not doing it to start. This is critical.”
Yankton County has been classified as having minimal to moderate community spread. According to the state website, the term is defined as being “a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county,” or not travel related.
The designation rises to “substantial” for five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).
Among area South Dakota counties, Clay reported three cases and Hutchinson two, while Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Turner and Union counties remained at one each. In northeast Nebraska, Knox and Madison counties were listed with two total cases while Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Holt, Boyd, Antelope, Rock, Keya Paha, Pierce and Wayne counties reported zero.
The number of COVID-19 positive tests in South Dakota rose to 101 Monday. Eleven counties in the state are considered to have minimal or moderate community spread.
Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) and Avera Medical Group have gone to a Level 2 protocol, Healy said. Those who suspect they may have the coronavirus should contact their provider by phone and NOT come directly to the clinic or hospital.
During Monday’s briefing, Dr. Byron Nielsen of YMC provided an update on the protocol for seeing patients at the clinic and for referring them to other locations for testing and treatment.
YMC has worked closely with ASHH because they treat many of the same patients and often provide coordinated care, he said.
Nielsen spoke further on the current protocol, including arrangements to continue taking blood draws and routine tests at a separate location to reduce patient traffic and contact.
“It’s not ‘business as usual,’ but the clinic is open,” he said. “We’re seeing patients for other things and not just coronavirus.”
During Monday’s briefing, Dave Mingo with the City of Yankton and Yankton County Commission Chair Cheri Loest explained the emergency declarations passed by the respective entities.
The City Commission gave final approval Monday to its emergency measure, with full enforcement set to begin today (Tuesday), Mingo said. He outlined the four categories of establishments affected by the emergency ordinance and encouraged those with questions to visit the city website.
The city has set up a hotline for questions at 668-5251, Mingo said. “So far, the turnaround time in providing a response has been less than two hours. If you call, then you can expect someone will call you back very shortly,” he said.
Loest said the county’s declaration, passed last Friday, covers activity outside the city limits of Yankton, Lesterville, Utica, Mission Hill, Volin and Gayville.
“We’ve chosen not to shut down any business at this time. We feel state law doesn’t give us that authority to that (action),” she said. “Instead, we’re choosing to enforce the governor’s resolution to limit public gatherings to 10 people.”
The newly-enacted Yankton County health board consists of State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch, Deputy Emergency Manager Erin Hacecky and a third person to be named, Loest said.
During Monday’s briefing, Commander Jason Foote with the Yankton Police Department provided warnings to the public about scams circulating amidst the current uncertain times. The scams may include robocalls, online offers or text messages seeking money or information.
He advised citizens to do their research and watch for red flags such as parties demanding payments in cash.
“A lot of people have big hearts and want to help,” he said. “Anytime things come up like this (pandemic), you have people who want to prey on people’s vulnerabilities.”
As part of its outreach, the Yankton Police Department has partnered with the Yankton Community Library for the “Bedtime Stories” online project, Foote said.
On Monday, the state website reported 3,478 negative tests, including tests run at the state lab and at commercial facilities. No pending cases were reported.
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
• Starting today (Tuesday), the Benedictine Sisters will ring the Sacred Heart Monastery bells at 3 p.m. daily to remind people to take a moment to pray for unity through the COVID-19 pandemic.
