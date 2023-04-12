Roy Anderson Post 12 and its Auxiliary will conduct their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the VFW, 209 Cedar Street.
The Post will also have Kevin Morello, state commander candidate, in attendance.
Updated: April 13, 2023
The Auxiliary will have an election of officers.
