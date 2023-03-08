Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff will be celebrating Social Work Month at the Human Services Center (HSC) on Friday, March 10.

“Social workers help people in South Dakota in many essential ways. I am particularly grateful for the ways they do so at the Human Services Center,” Althoff said. “The social workers at HSC and within the Department of Social Services make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve as State agencies. I am thankful for the dedication and work of our social workers.”  

