Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff will be celebrating Social Work Month at the Human Services Center (HSC) on Friday, March 10.
“Social workers help people in South Dakota in many essential ways. I am particularly grateful for the ways they do so at the Human Services Center,” Althoff said. “The social workers at HSC and within the Department of Social Services make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve as State agencies. I am thankful for the dedication and work of our social workers.”
Social workers at the Human Services Center will have an opportunity to visit directly with the new Secretary and share stories of the impactful work they do at the hospital.
HSC is a licensed specialty hospital and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital. HSC provides inpatient psychiatric treatment, adult inpatient substance-use disorder treatment and nursing home care to patients who are unable to be served in less restrictive settings. The hospital employs 18 social workers on the campus of HSC.
“Having grown up in Yankton and known so many who serve or have served there, I share a unique appreciation for all of the staff at the Human Services Center. As a result, the work they do to support and lift up the individuals who find themselves in need of our services is all the more meaningful to me,” Althoff said.
