Linda Hofmann, RN has been awarded the 2020 Award for Nursing Excellence at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Nominations for the award are submitted by the nursing staff and reviewed by a randomly selected award committee. Hofmann celebrates 40 years of nursing and has worked at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. in multiple departments for 11½ years, she currently works in the gynecology and obstetrics department.
“(Linda) is dedicated and professional as she has a wonderful demeanor and is kind and compassionate to her patients.” One nominee said of Hofmann. Another praised, “She is a wealth of knowledge and demonstrates her skills on a daily basis – always willing to help co-workers.”
The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the contributions and hard work of nurses at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and is presented during National Nurses Week May 6-12. Past winners include Barb Aman, Kristie Jensen, Carole Schulte and Jean Binder.
Criteria for the award include:
• Demonstrates honesty, integrity and dependability
• Anticipates needs of co-workers, make an effort to help others and willing to help other departments when needed
• Shows kindness and compassion to all persons
• Serves as a consistent, reliable resource for others
• Viewed by peers as a knowledgeable, strong patient advocate with exceptional clinical and critical thinking skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.