‘Challenge’ Contest Offers New Sediment Solutions

In the battle against sediment, it’s down to three teams standing with $100,000 on the line.
A trio of entries remain in the “Guardians of the Reservoir Sediment Removal Challenge.” The winning idea, or a combination of ideas. could benefit Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton and other Missouri River reservoirs.
The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have partnered to sponsor the “Guardians” contest. Out of the original 65 teams and 788 innovators, the field has been whittled to the three finalists.
BOR hydraulic engineers Jennifer Bountry and Tim Randle, appearing by Zoom from Denver, described the challenge contest to Friday’s annual meeting of the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) in Yankton.
“The top three teams have 13 weeks to complete a lab or field scale demonstration,” Bountry said. “They have made it through the first two rounds and are competing for the top prize for the winning team.”
The challenge has drawn intense interest, Randle said. The innovative thinking could benefit Missouri River reservoirs including Lewis and Clark Lake, he added. The finalists who advanced to Round 3 include Baha Abulnaga, Michael Detering’s team and Prometheus Innovations LLC.
The proposals include using a 3-D dredger, tossing sediment downstream or to a retention pond, and implementing high volume deep dredging for low water de-silting.
The innovative ideas represent an effort to look beyond current proposals, including for the Missouri River, according to MSAC Executive Director Sandy Stockholm of Springfield.
“We want to look at more than just what came out of our workshop in June 2021,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
Besides talking about the ”Guardians” challenge, Bountry and Randle described BOR work with American West reservoirs that could benefit the Missouri River basin. However, reservoirs such as Lewis and Clark Lake still need a unique plan to fit their features and needs, the engineers said.
The Lewis and Clark Lake reservoir, 30% full in 2019, is projected to be 50% full of sediment by the year 2045, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“These reservoirs are considered assets that need to be managed over the long term, but they get clogged up,” Randle said.
The Missouri River reservoirs in the upper basin have become a national resource, Bountry said..
“How do we maintain these really valuable reservoirs, especially as we lose storage to sedimentation?” she asked.
Besides its work with American reservoirs, the BOR has monitored sediment projects around the globe. Some results hold promise for U.S. projects, while others wouldn’t fit American reservoirs.
People tend to see the sediment problem as far down the road, but the effects are already being felt in areas such as Lewis and Clark Lake west of Yankton, Randle said.
“Sediment impacts occur long before the reservoir becomes completely full,” he said.
The six Missouri River dams include Fort Randall at Pickstown and the downstream Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton. The Niobrara River in northeast Nebraska, which enters the Missouri River between the two dams, dumps more than half of the sediment entering Lewis and Clark Lake annually.
The BOR works with 294 reservoirs nationally holding 141 million acre-feet (MAF) of storage capacity, Randle said. The agency has worked with a variety of reservoirs in the American West, he said.
The term “sedimentation” actually covers a range from sand and gravel to finer particles such as silt, Randle said. Regardless of the type, sediment diminishes storage and benefit, he said.
“When you have severe sediment, it impacts a project to the point of decommissioning,” he said.
During their presentation, Bountry and Randle shared findings from a wide variety of Western reservoirs. In other cases, findings came from Taiwanese and Japanese reservoirs.
The Western state’s projects ranged from removing 13,000 cubic yards of sediment to 74 million cubic yards. Options included dredging, moving sediment through tunnels, removing and redistributing sediment and adaptive strategies to accommodate the sediment without manipulating it.
One of the options for increasing storage downstream lies with constructing another dam,.
The BOR engineers spoke not only about science and technology but also the cost and benefits of the approaches.
“There are limitations to current methods,” he said. “When you look at expenses, dredging can cost more than $20 a cubic yard.”
Other concerns include the durability, reliability and versatility of a proposed method, he noted.
But if no action is taken, doing nothing still carries costs, Randle said.
During Friday’s meeting, the Corps of Engineers’ Paul Boyd spoke on the USACE efforts. He also provided an update on the Phase 2 study as the Corps and MSAC partner to find a sediment management plan.
The next Phase 2 meeting will be held in early summer, where the Corps will present the economic analysis results, Boyd said. The final report remains on schedule for the end of November, he added.
During Friday’s MSAC meeting, the directors re-elected Nathan Johnson (representing at-large membership), Butch Becker (representing Class IV individuals) and Randy Holmquist (representing Class III commercial) to three-year terms on the board.
After Friday’s meeting, Stockholm told the Press & Dakotan she found a lot of room for optimism based on what she learned from the presenters.
As for the Phase 2 study, MSAC and the Corps hope to move toward its completion by the end of this year, she said. The economic analysis can be applied to different sediment techniques.
“We don’t want to be locked into one type of technology. With Phase 2 might come to light what we want to choose. It may not solve 100% of the inflow coming every year, but it could tackle a large percentage of it,” she said.
“The climate or environment might be right for a pilot project of some sort with the new technologies emerging from the Challenge. We don’t know how it will play out, but it’s a positive thing that they’re encouraging new ideas to tackle these projects.”
The sediment effort has reached a crossroads, combining past lessons and new technology to move forward with action, Stockholm said.
“We have to forge some type of partnerships and collaboration to positively impact things rather than pushing it to another day,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.