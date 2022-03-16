VERMILLION — Former Rapid City mayor Don Barnett will speak at the University of South Dakota’s I.D. Weeks Library in Vermillion at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. The event will take place on the second floor of the library.
Barnett will discuss his new book, “Thorns and Roses: Rapid City, 1971-1973,” and reflect on the Black Hills Flood, the Wounded Knee Occupation, and other events that occurred during his tenure of office from 1971 to 1975. Just 28 years old when elected as mayor, Barnett was described by the Rapid City Journal as having steered “the community unwaveringly through what probably were the most turbulent four years” of the city’s history. He is a member of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
The presentation will include discussion on themes of public service, city planning, political science, emergency response, crisis management, civil disobedience and leadership.
The public is invited to attend. If you require a special accommodation to fully participate in an event, contact the following at least 48 hours before an event: For Students, contact Disability Services at 605-658-3745. For faculty and staff, contact HR at 605-658-3660.
