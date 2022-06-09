PIERRE — The South Dakota State Library has announced the 2022 recipients of the 21st Century School Library Award. The 21st Century School Library Award recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced, or Exemplary, based on performance in three areas: place (which refers to the learning environment, both physical and online), programming, and the professional.
Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota’s guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period.
Area libraries recognized include:
• Dakota Valley High School (North Sioux City) — status: Effective; Erin Nilges, Librarian;
•Dakota Valley Upper Elementary/Middle School (North Sioux City) — status: Effective; Erin Nilges, Librarian;
Find more information on the State Library’s 21st Century School Library Award webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.