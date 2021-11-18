Cases Disposed:
Nov. 6-12, 2021
Ray Anthony Jackson, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 23, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Dianne Johnson, 3202 W. 31st St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Amber Novak, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 304, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; Establishment of speed zones; $117.50.
Nicholas Westergaard, 809 Linn St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Cindy Marie Aune, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan D. Price, Omaha, Neb.; Transport of bird without sufficient plumage; $97.50.
Terry Todd Quam, Baltic; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Damian Honeywell, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 207, Yankton; Failure to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; $132.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $78.50.
Johnathan Micheal Sobotka, 127 Badger Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Marlen Moya Guerra, Houston, Texas; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Laura Galvin-Chapman, 112 Scenic Dr., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Kenneth John Coyle, 30127 SE Jim River Rd., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Christian Leigh Goss-Griffin, 1003 Pearl St., Yankton; Possession of one to ten pounds of marijuana; $5,263.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 5 years suspended, credit of 56 days; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribution/possession of drugs in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribution/possession with intent to distribute 1 pound or more of marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew R. Quedensley, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Aaron Blackwell, 612 Locust St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Thomas J. Uhing, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Samantha G. Noble, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Fransuat Molina, 1300 W, 8th St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Blake T. Musch, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Scott Ronald Swier, Avon; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Shirley Vanhorn, 313 Pearl St., Yankton; Allow unauthorized person to use vehicle; $120.
Nicole M. Trezzo, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 115, Yankton; Driving on wrong side of road; $78.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Colin Gary Reisner, 411 Pine St., Yankton; Grand theft – more than $100,000 and less than $500,000.01; $294,600.96; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 7 years suspended; Grand theft – more than $50,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information.
Matthew Edward Ethington, White Lake; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Rogan Azure, 301 W. 31st St., Apt. 200, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven William Green, 308 W. 3rd St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $78.50.
Matthew Richard Lane, 811 Burleigh St., Yankton; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with a credit of 25 days; Habitual offender – 3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Javier HerreraCastillo, Bridgewater; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Jeffrey Allen Johnson, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jordyn Ashley Hofer, Watertown; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Widalberto Santiago, 409 Capital St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
