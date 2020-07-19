In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 report for South Dakota, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 44 new cases. There were also two new deaths reported in the state, raising the toll to 118.
Clay County reported two new case, bringing its total to 97. The DOH website amended the number of hospitalizations down by one to six. There was one new recovery (88). The county has nine active cases.
Turner County added two new cases, giving it 33 known cases to date. Eight of the cases are active.
Union County also recorded two new positive tests, giving it 161 cases. Three new recoveries were reported (139). There are 20 active cases.
Douglas County reported one new case, its 14th. There are five active cases.
South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 7,906
• Total Tests — 98,087 (+840)
• Active Cases — 836 (-19)
• Recoveries — 6,952 (+61)
• Hospitalizations — 774 ever hospitalized (+3); 63 currently hospitalized (-7)
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 120 new cases in the daily update issued late Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Services. That brought the state total to 22,481.
No new deaths were reported, with the state’s toll remaining at 301.
Total tests processed to date stood at 232,654 (+1,247).
Total hospitalizations were 1,481 (+1), while current hospitalizations stood at 113 (+8).
Recoveries were at 16,801 (+126).
