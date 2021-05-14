SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography.
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes, Matthew Carter, 31, was indicted on May 4, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on May 12 and pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleges that between Dec. 29, 2020, and Jan. 14, 2021, Carter knowingly possessed and attempted to possess materials which contained images of child pornography.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The charge is merely an accusation and Carter is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The investigation is being conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Yankton Police Department.
Carter was returned to state custody pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
