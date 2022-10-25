Verdigre Man Sentenced For Child Pornography

CENTER, Neb. — A Verdigre, Nebraska, man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday on state charges of child pornography.
According to the Knox County Attorney’s Office, Rusty Fields, 28, appeared in Knox County Nebraska District Court for sentencing on possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony. The District Court sentenced him to not less than nine years nor more than 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Also Tuesday in Knox County Court:
• John Sage, 47, of Crofton, Nebraska, appeared in Knox County Nebraska District Court for sentencing on resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, 2nd offense, a Class W misdemeanor. The District Court sentenced him to a term of six months in the Knox County Jail on each offense, to be served consecutively;
• Edward Cheney, 33, of Waterloo, Iowa, appeared in Knox County Nebraska District Court. He was charged with burglary, a Class IIA felony. Cheney pleaded guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. Cheney is being held in the Knox County Jail pending posting a $12,500/10% bond.
