Verdigre Man Sentenced For Child Pornography
Chris Ryan/Adobe Stock

CENTER, Neb. — A Verdigre, Nebraska, man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday on state charges of child pornography.

According to the Knox County Attorney’s Office, Rusty Fields, 28, appeared in Knox County Nebraska District Court for sentencing on possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony. The District Court sentenced him to not less than nine years nor more than 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

