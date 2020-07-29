COVID-19 Update July 29: South Dakota Record 6 New Deaths, One In Union County

South Dakota reported 149 new cases (+101) Wednesday and six new deaths, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 129. As of Wednesday, there were 46 individuals hospitalized (-3) and a total of 7,609 recoveries (+135). To date, the state has tested 109,714 individuals (+2,223), 8,641 of whom tested positive for the virus. The total number of active cases has remained at 908 since Sunday.
Also Wednesday, Union county recorded one new death and seven new cases, bringing its total of COVID cases to 187. So far, 1,750 individuals have tested negative for the virus (+25) and 154 have recovered, leaving 30 currently active cases (+6) in the county. The number of hospitalizations to date has remained at 10 since Monday.
Locally, Yankton saw one new case, bringing the total of COVID cases in the county to 101. There have been 87 recoveries and two deaths, leaving 12 active cases (+1) in the county Wednesday. Currently, 2,871 individuals have tested negative for the coronavirus and seven people have been hospitalized.
Clay County recorded three new cases of the virus Wednesday, for a total of 110 positive cases. There have been 98 recoveries and no deaths, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 12 (+1). So far, there have been six hospitalizations in Clay County.
Late Tuesday, Nebraska reported four new deaths from COVID-19 bringing the state death toll to 321. The state also recorded 2,930 tests (+652), 258 of which came back positive (-23) for the virus, giving a total of 25,157 infections in the state. Nebraska has recorded 238,876 negative tests so far. Dixon, Cedar and Knox counties did not reported any new cases.
