Did you know that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month? It is never too early to start talking with your children about how to handle emotions and anger.
The Yankton Community Library is partnering with River City Domestic Violence Center to bring the community a storytime focused on feelings. They will have special guest readers from the River City Domestic Violence board at each storytime program.
This storytime is intended for preschoolers and will include stories, movement and songs related to feelings and emotions. Each storytime throughout the week has the same content, so choose the time that works best for you.
Come to the library for one of the following times: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.; or Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Storytimes are free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
